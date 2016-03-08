From England: Manchester United on verge of €70m signing
05 August at 20:45According to reports from English newspaper the Sunday Mirror, Manchester United are 48 hours away from completing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld.
Alderweireld has been linked strongly with a move to Manchester over the summer, with Mourinho and the Manchester United management wanting to strengthen the defence with a star signing. Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire have also been linked but now it appears the Belgian is just hours away from joining the club.
The figure is reportedly set at around €70 million, a big fee but one that has become the norm in the Premier League. Alderweireld will be United’s fourth purchase of the transfer window, after Fred, Diego Dalot and Lee Grant.
Alderweireld is 29-years-old and an astronomical fee for a player reaching the latter stages of his career could be met with questionable response, yet only time will tell how the defender gets on.
