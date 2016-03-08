From England: Manchester United pushing for AC Milan striker Piatek
21 January at 17:20Premier League side Manchester United are looking to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek this month, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Express via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the injury to 22-year-old English forward Marcus Rashford has forced the Red Devils to look for a quick replacement on the transfer market, whilst they are still able to. Piatek’s name has appeared on the Manchester based club’s radar, with the Rossoneri open to selling the 24-year-old Polish striker.
Negotiations are currently based on a loan deal for the Pole, the report continues, with the Rossoneri pushing for an inclusion for a buy option clause. Piatek, who is contracted to the Milanese club until 2023, has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 1279 minutes. In that time, the Pole has scored five goals and provided one assist, struggling to live up to the form he found last season.
Apollo Heyes
