From England: Manchester United still keen on Napoli star
12 October at 13:45According to what has been reported by British outlet the Daily Express, Manchester United are considering a return for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, who they have been linked with consistently over the past two years.
Koulibaly was once again linked with the club over the summer just gone but the Red Devils opted to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City instead. However, this does not rule out a move in the future for Koulibaly, given that Manchester United can meet Aurelio De Laurentiis' high demands for the Senegalese defender.
