From England: Manchester United want Inter forward
24 October at 18:30According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward has been a big part of the Nerazzurri set-up under Antonio Conte and both scored and missed a penalty in the club's 2-0 win in the UEFA Champions League over Borussia Dortmund last night.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have a serious weakness in attack after selling Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer. The club are left without a true striker, only youngster Mason Greenwood and natural wingers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
United reportedly see the Argentine forward as a viable option to reinforce the attack but will come up against resistance from the Nerazzurri, who reportedly had to fend off Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the summer just finished.
