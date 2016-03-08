Arsenal may have a problem on their hands: the

The Mannschaft star is, according to the Times (via 101greatgoals), causing dischord within the Arsenal dressing room because of the raise he was given.

It is apparently getting in the way of Aaron Ramsey signing a new contract, though the Welsh star also admitted that he hasn’t spoken to new Coach Unai Emery yet.

The Gunners ended a horrid season in fifth place, outside the Champions League spots for a second season running. It ended with long-term Coach Arsène Wenger retiring after 22 years at the helm.

Ozil in particular has been under scrutiny these past two seasons, as the goals and assists (12 and 17 respectively in EPL action over that period) have dried up.

Ramsey is coming off an EPL campaign with seven goals and eight assists.

Ozil was recently called out by Martin Keown, who said that the 29-year-old was an