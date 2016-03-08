From England: Milan contact agent of Arsenal starlet
10 July at 13:10After reports broke yesterday that AC Milan were interested in signing Arsenal's Polish starlet Krystian Bielik, more confirmations have come from the British press today to suggest that first contacts have been made between the Rossoneri management and the agent of the Polish starlet.
Bielik had a great tournament with the Polish U21 team in Italy this summer for the European Championships, instrumental in knocking the Azzurrini out of the competition in a shock result during the group stage in which Bielik's side emerged victorious.
Last season, the Pole spent the year out on loan with League One club Charlton Athletic but impressed many with his performances and could make a switch to Italy. It is unsure how much Arsenal would demand for the midfielder/defender's talents but he is a versatile player who the Rossoneri are eager to snap up for the future.
