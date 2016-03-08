From England, Milan edge closer to Arsenal target Boateng
13 January at 17:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are edging closer to completing the signing of German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich’s veteran defender Jerome Boateng in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Munich-based outfit in the January transfer window and was initially linked with English Premier League club Arsenal.
However, as per the latest report, Boateng is now edging closer to joining the Milan-based club in the ongoing transfer window who are looking to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
The 31-year-old has been at Bayern since the summer of 2011 when he moved from Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
Since then, Boateng has represented his current club in 301 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score eight goals along with providing 22 assists.
