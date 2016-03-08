From England: Mourinho open to Premier League return with Newcastle
09 June at 16:00According to what has been reported by the English tabloid paper the Daily Mirror, Jose Mourinho is considering a managerial return with Premier League side Newcastle United; if the Geordie club are bought out by Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Abu Dhabi royal has been linked with a move to the Northern English club as Mike Ashley considers selling the club after years of criticism. Nahyan considers Mourinho to be the successor to Rafa Benitez at the club which, interestingly, would replicate what happened at Inter Milan when Mourinho replaced Benitez on the bench there and led the Nerazzurri to a famous treble.
