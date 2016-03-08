From England: Napoli prepare €65m offer for Zaha



According to the According to the British newspaper Daily Mail , president De Laurentiis is preparing an offer of €65m for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, intending to provide Ancelotti with an attacker as soon as possible.

The Ivorian has a contract with the English side until 2023, but the Partenopei are hoping that their offer can be enough to convince the club. After the failure to sign Pepe, Ancelotti's men are not looking for any other complications on the market.





For more news, visit our homepage. However, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt, given that no other Italian outlets have reported about the interest. That said, Napoli have been forced to change their strategy in recent weeks.

​Napoli are still looking on the transfer market for reinforcement for the attacking department. Real Madrid refuse to budge on James Rodriguez, Icardi wants to join Juve and Pepe decided to join Arsenal instead.