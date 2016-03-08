From England: Offers from top German clubs for Haaland, but he is waiting to meet Juventus
13 December at 16:15RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland is considering offers from two top German sides but is waiting to meet with Juventus and Manchester United before giving a response, according to a report from British media outlet the Guardian via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 19-year-old Norwegian striker is wanted by top clubs around the continent, with both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig already ready to purchase the player in the upcoming January transfer window. However, Haaland is set to have meetings with both Manchester United and Juventus over the next few days and therefore will wait before giving a response. Another club interested in the teenager are Napoli.
Haaland has scored 28 goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances for the Austrian club so far this season, including scoring eight goals in six Champions League appearances, as well as achieving five hat tricks already this season. He is contracted to Salzburg until 2023.
Apollo Heyes
