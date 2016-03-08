From England: Palace eager to keep hold of star striker
03 December at 11:45English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are eager to keep hold of star striker Wilfried Zaha despite interest from number of clubs, both in England and abroad.
The Ivory Coast international has been linked with number of big clubs in England where the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have shown their interest in signing the highly-rated winger.
But Palace’s manager Roy Hodgson, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, expressed his optimism regarding keeping the 27-year-old at the club beyond the January transfer window.
"We are very happy to have him with us,” he said “I count on him to stay with us in the future as well."
