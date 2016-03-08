From England: Pochettino tops AC Milan's list of potential Gattuso replacements
28 April at 12:20AC Milan have 5 matches left until the end of the season and the Rossoneri will look to do everything possible to qualify for the Champions League, as it is a vital goal for the club. Even in the case of qualification, however, Gennaro Gattuso's permanence on the bench seems unlikely, with the club reportedly already looking for a new coach for next season.
As reported by English newspaper Express, Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino is on top of the list of potential Gattuso's replacements, as he is greatly appreciated by the club CEO Ivan Gazidis.
In the case that the former Arsenal director does not manage to persuade the Tottenham manager, there are some alternatives ready. Chelsea's Sarri could return to Italy and accept the Milan job after a dubious season at the Stamford Bridge.
The other alternative is Antonio Conte, who also has an offer from Roma. The former Chelsea and Juventus manager is also keeping an eye on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he would be interested in a job at the Old Trafford.
