From England: Pochettino tops AC Milan's list of potential Gattuso replacements

28 April at 12:20
AC Milan have 5 matches left until the end of the season and the Rossoneri will look to do everything possible to qualify for the Champions League, as it is a vital goal for the club. Even in the case of qualification, however, Gennaro Gattuso's permanence on the bench seems unlikely, with the club reportedly already looking for a new coach for next season.

As reported by English newspaper Express, Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino is on top of the list of potential Gattuso's replacements, as he is greatly appreciated by the club CEO Ivan Gazidis.

In the case that the former Arsenal director does not manage to persuade the Tottenham manager, there are some alternatives ready. Chelsea's Sarri could return to Italy and accept the Milan job after a dubious season at the Stamford Bridge.

The other alternative is Antonio Conte, who also has an offer from Roma. The former Chelsea and Juventus manager is also keeping an eye on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he would be interested in a job at the Old Trafford.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.