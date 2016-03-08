From England: Pochettino waiting for approach from United
02 December at 12:00Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Mauricio Pochettino is waiting for a call from Manchester United, as per reports in the English media cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 47-year-old was sacked the North London-based club after series of below-par performances in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Pochettino is now waiting for a call from United where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure with another lackluster performance on Sunday against Aston Villa at home.
