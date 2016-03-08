From England: Pogba and Mourinho have major argument
16 August at 10:30Reports from British daily The Sun state that the relationship of Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has hit rock bottom after they had a major argument recently which has dented the relationship further.
The French midfielder gave an explosive interview following Manchester United's 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend and had talked about how if he said certain things, he would be fined. This came amidst reports linking him with a move away from Manchester United and rumors of breakdown of relationship with Jose Mourinho.
The Sun now report that there recently a major argument involving Pogba and Mourinho and it saw the Portuguese boss tell Pogba to tell his problems to him instead of exposing it in the media publicly.
It is said that Mourinho told him to either tell him about the problems or tell him if he wants to leave the club, if he can't do that.
Pogba replied to all of this by saying that if he wants a transfer, he will ask his agent Mino Raiola to do so. This comes at a time when the transfer window in Spain is still open and Pogba has already been eyed by Barcelona.
