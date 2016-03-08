As unveiled by Sunday Express , Paul Pogba has expressed a desire to leave Man Utd as soon as possible, due to the poor relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

According to the British newspaper, Pogba has officially communicated to the management of the club that wants to be sold during the transfer window in January, but not earlier. This is because he wants United to have time to find a replacement.

Pogba has previously stated that; "If you're not happy you can not do your best," further fueling the rumours. So, what does the future hold for the World Cup winner?

A move is now the only possibility for Pogba, with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus interested. In fact, the Frenchman has told Man Utd that he wants a Juventus return, thus snubbing Barcelona. It remains to be seen if his request will be decisive, though.