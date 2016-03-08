From England: Pogba has chosen Juventus; their offer to Man Utd
20 February at 13:40
According to reports from the Daily Star, Paul Pogba has chosen Juventus for the next season. Despite the words of Mino Raiola, who hinted that a contract renewal is still on the table, the future of the midfielder seems far away from the Old Trafford.
The return to Juventus is an increasingly probable option as the player has reportedly decided to return to the Bianconeri, thus snubbing Real Madrid's interest. The Bernabeu side have been following the Frenchman for a long time, but could be forced to back down.
Juventus have an excellent relationship with the player, as well as his agent with Mino Raiola, and the latter will be a very important factor in the negotiations with Man Utd. If there's anyone who can get his way, it's Raiola.
Per the report, the Bianconeri are ready to offer €60m plus Aaron Ramsey as a technical counterpart. However, it remains to be seen if the Welsh international is a welcome counterpart, or if the Red Devils would ask for someone else.
