From England: Pogba's future between Real and Juve; the latest
17 January at 17:40Manchester United have identified Bruno Fernandes as the heir of Paul Pogba, who will therefore soon be free to find a new team: Juventus and Real Madrid have long been on the trail of the French superstar and they could return to the window next summer, as the midfielder is set for an exit from the Old Trafford.
This information was brought by The Evening Standard (via tuttosport.com), underlining how the Red Devils are launching the decisive move in these hours to buy the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting Lisbon. Another objective for the club is Leicester's James Maddison and thus, Pogba's fate is sealed and the player will almost certainly be sold in June.
The British source also added that the persistent interest in Bruno Fernandes would be a sign of Mauricio Pochettino's arrival on the United bench, in place of Ole Solskjaer, as the Argentinian coach was a great admirer of the midfielder also during his time at Tottenham.
Go to comments