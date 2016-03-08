From England: Pogba to Juventus will not happen for one reason
12 July at 18:50Serie A giants Juventus will not sign Paul Pogba this summer as Manchester United's valuation for the Frenchman is currently very high.
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has already admitted twice that his client wants to leave the club this summer and Manchester United already know about his wishes. Pogba himself has already said that this summer would be a good time to seek a new challenge.
The Daily Mail in England claim that Juventus won't sign Pogba this summer despite wanting to sign the player to reinvigorate their midfield.
Pavel Nedved has reportedly already held talks with Raiola to inform him that the Old Lady can't sign the Frenchman because of United's demands for him. Raiola is known to be very good friends with Nedved and his former agent too.
This does open the door for Real Madrid to make a move and the Los Blancos are favorites to sign the player at 1.75 as compared to 6.00 for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, as per StanleyBet.
