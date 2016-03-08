From England: Pogba to Juventus will not happen for one reason

12 July at 18:50
Serie A giants Juventus will not sign Paul Pogba this summer as Manchester United's valuation for the Frenchman is currently very high.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has already admitted twice that his client wants to leave the club this summer and Manchester United already know about his wishes. Pogba himself has already said that this summer would be a good time to seek a new challenge.

The Daily Mail in England claim that Juventus won't sign Pogba this summer despite wanting to sign the player to reinvigorate their midfield.

Pavel Nedved has reportedly already held talks with Raiola to inform him that the Old Lady can't sign the Frenchman because of United's demands for him. Raiola is known to be very good friends with Nedved and his former agent too.

This does open the door for Real Madrid to make a move and the Los Blancos are favorites to sign the player at 1.75 as compared to 6.00 for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, as per StanleyBet.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.