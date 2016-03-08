From England: PSG eye mega swap deal to sign Man Utd superstar
26 June at 15:10Reports from England state that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a mega swap deal to bring Manchester United star Paul Pogba to the Parc des Princes.
Pogba joined United from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of 89 million euros. While the player has impressed, we haven't seen the best of Pogba at United yet.
The Sun report that PSG are looking to ready to offer cash plus Marco Verratti to United in an attempt to sign Pogba.
The Parisiens feel that Pogba could bolster their midfielder and is the ideal man to improve their side. The Frenchman has also drawn links with a move back to Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
