From England: PSG ready to let Inter target leave in January
22 January at 18:00French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to let veteran left-back Layvin Kurzawa leave in the January transfer window, as per Daily Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and he has been informed that he will not going to be rewarded with an extension.
As per the latest report, PSG are now willing to let Kurzawa—who has been attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Inter Milan in the recent past—leave in the January transfer window for a fee in the region of €5 to €10 million.
