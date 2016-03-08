From England: PSG readying 100 million move for Chelsea star
17 June at 18:05Paris Saint-Germain continues to plan their next attempt at winning the Champions League and is now insisting on N'Golo Kanté. The Parisian club, according to the Daily Mail, is ready to make an offer of 100 million to try to snatch the French national midfielder from Chelsea.
However, before being able to make such a financial sacrifice, PSG will have to manage who will be leaving and the main suspects are Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler.
Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in July of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros. The 27-year-old has been a key component in his last two club’s championship runs, helping guide Leicester to a highly improbable title in 2015 before helping the Blues of London take it the following year.
Kante is currently featuring for France at the 2018 World Cup. He played the full ninety in their opening match, a 2-1 win over Australia.
