From England: Real Madrid line up €220m offer for Chelsea star
12 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by English outlet the Express this morning, Real Madrid are lining up one final attempt to sign Chelsea’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard.
Hazard, 26, potentially looks to follow Thibaut Courtois in making the jump from London to Madrid, with the Belgian goalkeeper having joined the La Liga giants for a fee of around €40 million.
Now, Madrid look to increase their existing offer of €165 million to around €220 million as they attempt one last shot at stealing Hazard. This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Spanish capital in favour of a €110 million move to Juventus; leaving over 100 million euros and a Cristiano Ronaldo shaped hole to fill.
Sarri has expressed his desire to keep Hazard at Chelsea, yet the forward has stalled on signing a new contract with Chelsea; worth a reported €330,000 a week.
