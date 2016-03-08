From England: Real Madrid target to turn down new Chelsea contract offer
26 June at 14:10Reports from England say that Chelsea star Eden Hazard is set to reject a new contract offer from the Blues.
Hazard has played in both of Belgium's games in the FIFA World Cup and scored twice in the 5-2 over Tunisia recently. He appeared in 34 Premier League games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting four times.
The Sun report that Hazard is set to reject Chelsea's new contract offer, with the club set to offer him 20 million euros a season.
Hazard has drawn links with a move to Real Madrid and has already rejected contract offers from the Stamford Bridge side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
