From England: Real Madrid to challenge Juventus for previous Chelsea target
24 July at 09:00According to what has been reported by the Daily Record, former Inter Milan left-back Alex Telles, wanted by Juventus and PSG, alongside long-term interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, has now become a target of La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Alex Telles currently plays for FC Porto and is a 25-year-old Brazilian left-back with attacking and playmaking qualities that would make him a valuable asset for whoever chooses to sign him.
It was thought that Juventus were lining up the €40 million defender as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, who is a target of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but, with Real Madrid calling, it could signal that instead Marcelo could be joining Cristiano Ronaldo in making the move from Madrid to Turin, to join his former teammate at Juventus.
All in all, there seems to be somewhat of a chain reaction in place for left-back signings, with Alex Telles possibly being the first blow to set off the reaction.
