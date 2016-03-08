From England: Real Madrid to offer Chelsea over €200m for Hazard

07 April at 17:15
According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Real Madrid are ready to put an offer of over €200m on the table to tempt Chelsea into giving up their Belgian star forward Eden Hazard. 

Chelsea, however, will be reluctant to let Hazard leave; after the club has been granted a transfer ban for their illegal dealing surrounding the signing of young players. If the ban stays then Chelsea will not be able to sign any players for two transfer windows and, therefore, the club would be far less willing to let a star player, such as Hazard, leave; when they cannot sign a replacement.

One way that Real Madrid could get around this issue, however, is by including a player in a part-exchange deal with Chelsea; an attacker such as James Rodriguez or Isco who would be able to replace, at least in part, Hazard at Chelsea.
