From England: Real Sociedad closing in on signing of Arsenal defender
08 July at 22:45According to the latest reports from English newspaper the Sunday Mirror, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad are close to completing a move for Arsenal’s Spanish left-back Nacho Monreal.
Monreal was voted as one of Arsenal’s top players last season, contributing to both defence and attack, scoring five goals for Arsenal in the Premier League. When compared to the one goal he had scored in the league in the five seasons prior, Monreal has truly developed into a complete full-back.
Now, it appears as though Monreal may be on his way out of North London; with the appointment of Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor as head coach. The Sunday Mirror reports that Sociedad are very keen and that they may be able to tempt Arsenal with a bid.
Arsenal fans may be hoping that Monreal remains, yet at 32, his remaining time is limited.
