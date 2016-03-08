From England: Roma eye move for Liverpool’s Shaqiri
14 January at 09:20Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are eyeing a move for English Premier League giants Liverpool’s winger Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club are in the market to sign players who can bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and have been heavily linked with the league rivals Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano.
However, as per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy have identified Shaqiri as a possible alternative to Politano who has also been attracting interest from the likes of AC Milan and Napoli in the recent past.
Shaqiri has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2018 when he moved from relegated Stoke City for a reported transfer fee of €14.7 million.
Since then, the former Bayern Munich winger has managed to represent the current European champions in 40 matches in all competitions, managing to score seven times along with providing five assists.
