From England: Roma set to miss out on Ziyech as Lyon agreement made
12 July at 12:45According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Hakim Ziyech is edging closer to a move to Lyon, rather than to Roma as was initially suspected.
With Nabil Fekir insisting upon a move to Liverpool, Lyon have acted quickly in their pursuit to replace the 24-year-old Frenchman.
According to the Mirror, Ajax have accepted a €22 million bid for the Moroccan, a fantastic coup for the French club if true.
