From England: Roma slap €90m price tag on Liverpool target
30 May at 21:55
Have already secured the signings of Coric and Marcano, Roma continue to be very active both on the incoming and outgoing transfer market.
In the last hours, the Giallorossi club have received an inquiry from Liverpool regarding Alisson, a signing that the Reds are keen on completing ahead of next season.
Roma's response, however, was very clear: proposals can be accepted, though they will not consider any offers worth less than €90m, according to the Guardian.
Gratidão! #AB1 pic.twitter.com/z0HHOmGl7c— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) 13 april 2018
