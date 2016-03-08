Juventus are already in the upper echelon of European clubs. The acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo makes the prospect of joining the club that much more appealing, particularly for a young player looking to make their first move to a big club.That may in fact be the case as Juventus are re-opening for a Russian starlet. according to Daily Mirror Aleksandr Golovin intends to snub Arsenal and the CSKA Moscow midfielder would prefer a transfer to the Bianconeri of Italy.Golovin completed his youth career at CSKA Moscow before joining the senior side in 2014. He scored give goals and notched 4 assists in 27 league appearances this season.Golovin is on the backs of a solid World Cup with Russia where he side fell out in dramatic fashion against Croatia in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old featured in 4 games while finding the back of the net once and adding two assists.