From England: Solskjaer dreams big as Man United are back in it for Dybala...

Even if the transfer window is now officially closed, teams are still working behind the scenes as they are getting ready for the winter transfer window. According to the Manchester Evening News (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like if red devils boss Solskjaer would like his club to sign a few offensive stars. Their wish-list? Christian Eriksen, SMS, Sancho and Paulo Dybala.



A NEW ATTEMPT - Man United had strong interest in Dybala this past summer as they were ready to meet Juve's demands for the young Argentine star. The problem? Dybala kept turning them down. Things could soon change as Dybala hasn't been playing for the bianconeri with Gonzalo Higuain currently ahead of him in the pecking order.



ON THE MARKET - Juve failed to sell both Dybala and Mandzukic (as well as Rugani, Emre Can and Matuidi) as Fabio Paratici will surely try to make some sales in January. Dybala could leave as Man United will surely be hoping that he accepts their future proposal...