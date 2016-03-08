Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera will reportedly not extend his contract at Manchester United.Herrera joined Manchester United from Athletic Bilbao back in 2014 for a fee of 36 millino euros during the time when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club. Since then, Herrera has become one of the most important United signings in the Post Sir Alex era and has come up with important performances a lot of times.Metro state that Herrera has informed the Old Trafford side that he will not renew his contract at United and he intends to leave the club next summer.The midfielder's contract at the club expires next summer and the outlet states that Herrera is willing to move away from the club on a free transfer by agreeing a pre-contract transfer in January.So for this season, Herrera has made two appearances under Jose Mourinho, out of which one was a start in the 3-0 loss to Tottenham.