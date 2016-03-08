From England: Spurs in talks to sign Barcelona target
02 September at 18:35Premier League giants Tottenham have reportedly started initial talks to sign Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong.
Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for De Jong, whose club Ajax recently released a video mocking the interest of the Catalan side in the Dutch playmaker.
The Daily Express in England state that Spurs have begun talks with Ajax to sign De Jong, who is expected to be on Barcelona's wishlist next summer itself despite their failed attempts to sign the midfielder this summer.
Spurs reportedly want to sign the Dutchman next summer and have already made progress about a possible deal.
De Jong has now become a regular for Ajax and has made four appearances so far this season and has played as an attacking midfielder after the arrival of Daley Blind from Manchester United.
