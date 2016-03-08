From England: Spurs remain keen on former Sampdoria and Udinese star
25 October at 18:00According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Guardian, Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, in anticipation of the imminent departure of Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Former Sampdoria and Udinese star Fernandes was a target of Spurs, as well as Manchester United, in the summer just finished but eventually stayed with the Lisbon side, who have had a relatively poor start to their 2019/20 campaign.
