From England: Tottenham could lose one of their biggest stars next summer
15 November at 19:15Tottenham star Son Heung-min could leave the North London club next summer, according to a report from British media outlet Football Insider via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 27-year-old South Korean forward is considering leaving Spurs next summer because he wants to push his career to the next step, with dreams of winning league titles and the Champions League.
Furthermore, the player is a big fan of coach Mauricio Pochettino, the report adds, and would be upset if the Argentine was dismissed by the Premier League side. Contracted to the North London side until 2023, Son has consistently been one of the most exciting players at the club since his arrival from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.
This season, Son has made 15 appearances for Spurs, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in that time. Last season he was one of the club’s best players, registering 20 goals and ten assists in 48 appearances as they reached the Champions League final.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments