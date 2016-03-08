From England: Tottenham in pole position for Sampdoria defender
30 October at 20:40After previously not finding much space at Sampdoria, Joachim Andersen has thus far had what you could call a break-out season, leading one of the best defensive lines in the league as of now.
In fact, according to the Sun, the centre-backs performances have not gone unnoticed, with Tottenham looking at the player very closely. It is believed that they are very interested in Andersen, putting them in pole position.
