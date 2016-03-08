From England: Tottenham in pole position for Sampdoria defender

30 October at 20:40
After previously not finding much space at Sampdoria, Joachim Andersen has thus far had what you could call a break-out season, leading one of the best defensive lines in the league as of now. 
 
In fact, according to the Sun, the centre-backs performances have not gone unnoticed, with Tottenham looking at the player very closely. It is believed that they are very interested in Andersen, putting them in pole position. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sampdoria

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.