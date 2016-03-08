From England: Tottenham in talks to sign Everton target
23 June at 14:50Reports from British daily The Sun say that Tottenham are in talks to sign Nice star Alassane Plea this summer.
A striker and a left-winger by trade, Plea appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games for Nice last season and impressed by scoring 16 times and racking up a tally of five assists too.
The Sun say that Spurs see Plea as the perfect attacking partner and alternative to the talismanic Harry Kane and are in talks with Nice to sign the Frenchman.
Premier League trio Burnley, Everton and Newcastle have previously drawn links with Plea.
