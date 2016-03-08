From England: Two clubs interested in Milan’s Suso
24 October at 13:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso has attracted interest from two English Premier League clubs West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the San Siro because of his poor form and also because the Milan-based club are struggling to keep their books balance which is why they will have to sell few of their players in the next transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Premier League clubs West Ham and Wolves are interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old and are willing to pay as much as €40 million for the player.
It is expected that Milan’s hierarchy will be eager to cash in on the player who was once considered as ‘untouchable’.
Suso has been at Milan since 2015 after his contract with Liverpool expired and since then has represented the club in 118 league matches, scoring 20 goals.
