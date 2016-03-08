From England: UEFA Champions League could have VAR this season
10 November at 11:55Reports from BBC in England state that UEFA can use the Video Assistant Referee in the UEFA Champions League this season itself.
UEFA have been left disturbed by the incident that saw Raheem Sterling trip on his own legs and fall in the box for Manchester City in their game against Shakhtar Donetsk. The referee Viktor Kassai had strangely opted to give a penalty.
BBC state that UEFA could now opt to bring VAR into the Champions League this season itself, with having it in the tournament from the knockout stages onwards seemingly a realistic possibility.
A meeting of UEFA in Dublin on the 3rd of December will be vital and decisive in making a final decision about whether VAR should be used this season or not.
If they don't consider having it this season, UEFA could well add it to usage from next season onwards in the Champions League.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments