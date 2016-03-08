From England: United confident of signing midfielder
24 October at 11:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United are confident of acquiring the services of league rivals Leicester City’s midfielder James Maddison, as per Manchester Evening News.
The Manchester-based club have been struggling in the midfield department and have identified the 22-year-old as a perfect candidate to fill the void.
As per the latest report, the Red Devils are confident that they can get their man in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the region of £80 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments