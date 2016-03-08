From England: United enter race to sign Inter’s Martinez
26 October at 15:30English Premier League outfit Manchester United have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Lautaro Martinez, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international has been a real sensation for the Milan-based club ever since arriving in the summer of 2018 and has attracted interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Barcelona in particular have been following the progress of the former Racing Club striker keenly as it is believed that the Catalan-based club’s hierarchy see Martinez as a perfect replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.
However, as per the latest report, United have also been impressed with the performances of the versatile striker and are now willing to compete both Barca and Real in order to acquire his services in the near future.
Martinez has been in an exceptional form for the club in the ongoing campaign where he has scored six goals and provided two assists in just 11 appearances in all competition.
