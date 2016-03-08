From England: United interested in Roma’s Dzeko
22 November at 10:15English Premier League outfit Manchester United are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran striker Edin Dzeko, as per ESPN.
The Manchester-based club are looking for a reinforcement on the attacking front after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window as the duo joined Inter Milan.
For this purpose, the Red Devils have been linked with Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in the recent past.
But as per the latest report, United’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Dzeko who also has an experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester City in the past.
However, it will be interesting to see if Roma will be ready to sell the striker who has just extended his contract with the club in the summer.
Dzeko has been at Roma since the summer of 2016 when he moved from City for a reported transfer fee of €11 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments