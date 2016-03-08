From England: United ready to make move for Juve target in January
07 December at 09:55English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to make a move for league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has made his intentions clear of leaving the club by rejecting multiple offers for a contract extension.
As per the latest report, United are ready to make a move for Eriksen—who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past—and are ready to offer midfielder Nemanja Matic in the deal as well.
