From England: United ready to offer €60 million to sign Roma’s Zaniolo
26 November at 09:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to offer €60 million to sign Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, as per Messaggero cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus in the recent past well.
There were reports that United’s scouts observed the player’s performance in the Italy’s 9-1 win against Armenia and as per the latest report, the hierarchy of the club are ready to table an offer of €60 million in order to sign the creative midfielder in the summer of 2020.
However, it will be interesting to see if that offer will be enough to tempt the Rome-based club’s hierarchy considering the fact that Zaniolo has a contract with the Giallorossi till the summer of 2024.
Zaniolo has been with Roma since 2018 and till now has represented his current club in 53 matches in all competition where he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists.
