From England: United turn attention towards Inter’s Martinez
17 December at 12:45English Premier League outfit Manchester United have turned their attention towards Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez for the January transfer window, as per the Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Red Devils have been in the market to sign an attacking player after losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window to Inter.
As per the latest development, United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the board to make a move for the Argentina international in the mid-season transfer window.
The news is a rather surprising one because Martinez—who has been attracting interest from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona—will not leave the Milan-based club for less than €110 million, which is the buyout clause in his current contract.
The report further stated that Solskjaer has also asked the board to make a move for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s midfielder Leandro Paredes to bolster the midfield where Paul Pogba is looking to leave the club.
