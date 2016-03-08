From England: United unwilling to let Juve target Pogba leave in January
20 December at 10:55English Premier League outfit Manchester United are not interested in letting star midfielder Paul Pogba leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Pogba was heavily linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus in the summer transfer window but both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of the player and therefore, he ended up staying at the Old Trafford.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are not interested in letting their prized asset leave in the mid-season transfer window at any cost.
Pogba is currently recovering from an ankle injury and has not represented his current club since September 30 league match against Arsenal.
