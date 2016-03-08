From England: Wealth of Premier League clubs interested in Inter target Kulusevski
05 December at 17:15Inter are facing competition from a wealth of English clubs for Atalanta owned talent Dejan Kulusevski, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Star via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and now Liverpool are all interested in the 19-year-old midfielder, who is currently impressing with Parma this season. The Nerazzurri have been hoping to sign the Swedish midfielder next summer due to his impressive performances with Parma as well as coach Antonio Conte’s assessment that he would fit his tactical set up.
However, the competition from the Premier League clubs may make it difficult for the Nerazzurri to secure his signature, the report continues. So far, Manchester United are the keenest to sign the 19-year-old out of all of the English clubs, ready to offer Atalanta €25 million for him.
So far this season Kulusevski has made 15 appearances for Parma across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists in that time.
