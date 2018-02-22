In fact, Liverpool didn't accept Can's request to include a release clause in the contract that he was set to sign. This detail led to a complete breakdown between both parties, with Can eventually looking around for a new club.

It seems that Juventus have won the race for his signature. In fact, as learned by IlBianconero.com , Emre Can is set to sign his contract with the Turin side after the Champions League final. As stated by the same source, the contract is valued at €6m per year, while it will keep the German International in the club until 2023. Can's contract expires this summer and will, therefore, join the Bianconeri on a free deal.