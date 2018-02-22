From England: Why Emre Can's relationship with Liverpool broke down
10 May at 22:20Liverpool's German midfielder, Emre Can, is set to sign a contract with Juventus after the Champions League final. Today, the Mirror revealed why the midfielder's relationship with Liverpool broke down.
In fact, Liverpool didn't accept Can's request to include a release clause in the contract that he was set to sign. This detail led to a complete breakdown between both parties, with Can eventually looking around for a new club.
It seems that Juventus have won the race for his signature. In fact, as learned by IlBianconero.com, Emre Can is set to sign his contract with the Turin side after the Champions League final. As stated by the same source, the contract is valued at €6m per year, while it will keep the German International in the club until 2023. Can's contract expires this summer and will, therefore, join the Bianconeri on a free deal.
