From England: Willian is a concrete goal for Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus reportedly see Chelsea winger Willian as a concrete target for next summer.



The Brazilian has been a key part of the Blues' side over the last few years- ever since he joined the club in the summer of 2013 from Anzhi. While he was very close to Tottenham, Chelsea hijacked the move back in 2013. Over the last two years, Willian's impact has reduced at Chelsea.



Reports in Spain claim that with the winger's contract at Chelsea running out next summer, Juve are looking to cash in and sign the Brazilian on a free transfer. Maurizio Sarri understood his value during their days together back at Stamford Bridge.