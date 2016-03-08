From England: Willian wants to leave Chelsea
20 July at 16:30Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly been boosted in their chase of Willian, who is looking to move from Chelsea this summer.
The Catalan side has made two bids for the Brazilian winger this summer and reports have suggested that Manchester United are interested in signing him, with Jose Mourinho willing to reunite with him.
The Sun report that Willian wants to part ways with the Blues this summer, despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the new boss.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments